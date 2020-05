Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are delivering face masks to hospitals in rural Texas

(CNN) — Matthew McConaughey and wife, Camila Alves, are hitting the road for a good cause.

After Lincoln, the car manufacturer, donated 110,000 face masks, McConaughey and Alves loaded up their pickup and headed out to rural Texas to deliver the masks to hospitals in need.

In a photo posted to social media, the Texas native thanked Lincoln for the donation.

The donation comes during a crisis for rural hospitals across the country, as many face financial difficulty and a lack of resources.

McConaughey has done other altruistic work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor hosted a virtual bingo night for seniors last month and has urged people to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

And this isn’t the first time McConaughey has put his resources to good use.

Last year, during the California wildfires, McConaughey volunteered by helping feed firefighters.

