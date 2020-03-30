Mechanicsville man helping provide face masks, shields for those in need

(WRIC) — During a time of need because of the coronavirus pandemic, James Ballenger of Ballenger Motorsports in Mechanicsville decided he could help out.

“We have a global supply network and we found that we had available the PPE gear and supplies that just wasn’t available,” said Ballenger. “We were able to act more quickly than others.

And act is exactly what Ballenger did, using 3D printers to make face shields and ordering N95 and KN95 face masks.

The first batch of masks arrived Monday.

“We’re donating as much as we can,” said Ballenger. “We have a website that we put up dedicated just to the healthcare professionals. The care workers that we’re speaking to are very concerned about the number of, amount of PPE gear, of beds and equipment available.”

To help locate places of need, email: virginianeedsppe@gmail.com

For info on how to donate CLICK HERE