Meet the first woman to lead a U.S. Army infantry division

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — Brigadier General Laura Yeager is becoming the first woman to lead an infantry division in the U.S. Army.

Yeager has served since 1986 and flew black hawk helicopter missions in Iraq.

She also comes from a military family and commanded the same aviation brigade her father once did.

Before receiving the promotion, Yeager told the Defense Department News Service she has been supported by both male and female peers, subordinates and superiors.

She takes leadership of the California National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division on June 29th.

Yeager’s military honors include the lLegion of Merit (LOM), Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal. 

