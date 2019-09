CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Debris from a tractor-trailer shut down all lanes on I-295 North.

Virginia State Police say several vehicles are damaged or disabled from metal in the road Sunday night.

All Northbound lanes are currently closed near Rivers Bend Boulevard. Drivers are being re-routed to Route 10 West until the backup clears.

VDOT will notify drivers when the lanes are back open.

Stay with 8News for updates.