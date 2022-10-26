A Boston-based manufacturer is recalled over 500,000 electric hearting pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 due to safety concerns.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, Whele LLC is voluntarily recalling its Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads with the following lot numbers:

The products were sold on Amazon as well as Walmart’s website. The recall was initiated after the FDA received nearly 300 complaints describing overheating, sparking, burning and other electrical problems.

Anyone who has purchased these products is asked to follow the instructions posted online by the manufacturer, which can be found here.