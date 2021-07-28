Afghan nationals expected in Virginia Thursday, government source says

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — The first Afghan nationals who assisted American troops overseas are being evacuated and are expected to arrive at Fort Lee in Virginia on Thursday, according to a U.S. government source.

Many of these visa seekers worked as translators for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

The U.S. government is working to move these individuals as troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving America’s Afghan comrades at risk of violence by the Taliban.

8News reached out to government leaders and agencies on Wednesday for an update on the progress of around 2,500 Afghans scheduled to arrive at Fort Lee pending visa approval. One source told 8News that some Afghan nationals will arrive at the Army garrison south of Richmond on Thursday.

The Associated Press previously reported that Afghan nationals will stay at Fort Lee temporarily. The Biden Administration said about 2,500 people would go there if their visas got approved, about 20,000 total Afghan nationals have applied to move to the U.S.

