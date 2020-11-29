DOD: Captain killed in ‘non-combat related vehicle incident’ overseas, Air Force death investigation underway

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Department of Defense announced Saturday that an airman with the U.S. Air Force, who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, was killed Friday.

The DOD statement released says that Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of New Jersey, died Nov. 27 in a “non-combat related vehicle incident” at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

Leli was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron at Travis Air Force Base in California.

Officials with the department say the cause of the incident is under investigation.

