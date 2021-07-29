Fort Lee prepares to process first group of U.S. military allies from Afghanistan, expected to arrive soon

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — A small fraction of the Afghan nationals who worked as translators and contractors for the U.S. military are expected to arrive at Fort Lee soon.

The refugees will first fly into Dulles International Airport and then will be brought to the Army garrison in Prince George County.

On Thursday, employees at Fort Lee were fortressing new buildings for the soon arriving Afghan refugees. All of whom are fleeing possible violence by the Taliban after helping U.S. troops stationed in their home country.

Fort Lee is said to see around 2,500 Afghans during this evacuation process but there is no word on how many are arriving on the first flight expected to land in Virginia soon.

Video from the Department of Defense shows that temporary buildings are going up as Afghans finish immigrant applications. Fort Lee is preparing beds, washers, dryers and computers for the temporary guests.

Afghan refugees will only stay at Fort Lee for a few days to finish processing and prepare to get settled into other communities.

Senator Mark Warner said many more applicants could be on their way to the U.S., he speculates that anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 people could apply over the next few months.