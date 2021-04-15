Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins named superintendent of Virginia Military Institute

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Military Institute announced Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins will serve as the college’s 15th superintendent.

VMI said Wins was unanimously voted in by the Institute’s Board of Visitors and has already been serving as the interim superintendent since Nov. 2020.

“Maj. Gen. Wins has distinguished himself as a leader whose dedication to the Institute’s mission and to the Corps of Cadets has endeared him to many during his brief time as interim superintendent,” said John William Boland, president of the VMI Board of Visitors. “VMI’s mission, Honor Code, and regimental and class systems are vitally important to the future success of our institution. There’s no question that Maj. Gen. Wins is the right person to preserve and advance VMI’s unique system of education moving forward.”

Wins took over when the previous superintendent, Gen. J. H. Binford Peay, stepped down one week after Governor Ralph Northam and top state officials directed a third-party review of the college.

This state lead investigation was the result of a report from the Washington Post where Black cadets and alumni recounted a history of “relentless racism” at the college.

Wins is an alumni of VMI and graduated in 1985 with a bachelor of arts in economics and commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer. He was an officer in the U.S. Army for 34-years, retiring as the first Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

“If someone had told me a year ago that today I’d be the superintendent of my alma mater, I would have told them they were crazy,” Wins said. “However, the interactions that I’ve had over the past six months with VMI’s outstanding cadets and dedicated faculty have been some of the most rewarding interactions of my career. The fact of the matter is I believe in the honor, integrity, civility, and sacrifice that we instill in our cadets. I’m excited to once again be a part of that and am looking forward to leading this next chapter of the Institute’s history.”