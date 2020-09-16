Murder indictment handed down in Ft. Hood soldier’s death

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted Brandon Michael Olivares for the murder of Fort Hood Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans.

Olivares was charged with Murder and arrested on August 5th, after the body of 27-year-old Rosecrans was discovered in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane in Harker Heights on May 18th.

Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans

An investigation into the murder revealed that the victim and suspect were traveling together in

the victim’s vehicle before the suspect discharged a firearm at the victim.

In the arrest affidavit, detectives say Olivares first claimed another person, Jai Smith, killed Rosecrans while they were driving back from San Antonio where they had bought illegal drugs.

Investigators say they obtained the phone records for all three men to check that story. They say Smith’s phones never left Killeen that night.

They also say Smith’s girlfriend confirmed he did not leave San Antonio that night. She also told detectives that Olivares claimed he shot and killed Rosecrans for trying to rape his girlfriend.

Olivares is in the Bell County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He was already in jail when he was charged with murder.

