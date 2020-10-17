Navy identifies USS Jason Dunham chief who died after being struck by forklift at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A chief petty officer onboard the USS Jason Dunham died after being struck by a forklift on Pier 14 at Naval Station Norfolk Friday morning.

On Saturday, the U.S. Navy identified the man as Chief Petty Officer Adam M. Foti.

Navy officials say the incident happened around 11 a.m. NAVSTA Fire and Emergency Services responded and the Chief Petty Officer was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Shortly after arrival to SNGH, the Chief Petty Officer was pronounced deceased at 11:34 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Chief Petty Officer Adam M.

Foti,” the Navy said.

This is a breaking news story.

