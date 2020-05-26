Nevada man runs 100 miles to bring awareness to veteran suicides

LAS VEGAS (CNN)- One man went on a special mission Memorial Day weekend.

Peter Makredes ran 100 miles to raise awareness of veteran suicides and the need to prevent them and completed it in 25 hours.

“I feel good. It’s a huge weight off my shoulders,” Makredes said.

Makredes was running to support Mission 22, a group formed to support veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts. It’s named after the 22 vets who commit suicide every day in the United States.

“They come back here and they’re still fighting those battles and realizing that there’s a lot left to figure out in their lives,” Makredes said.

Makredes proud mom Sue says on Memorial Day everyone remembers and honors those who could never came home.

She says her son’s drive is to support those who did come home and make sure they don’t lose the battle in their head here on U.S. soil.

“He gets the strength from his teammates that come out, and he gets strength from his mission,” Sue Santrach said.

Every dollar heading to Mission 22 will support programs like distance counseling, virtual AA meetings, food assistance, and more.

Makredes says the money will go a long way in hopes of turning Mission 22 into mission zero.

“It’s just as important to spread the message and understand that our veterans need help, and that we’re there for them. That’s almost as important as the money,” Makredes said.

