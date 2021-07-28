Salute to Service: Local military members train like NFL players at Washington Football training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of local military service members put their football skills to the test on Wednesday at the Washington Football team training center.

The event, called #SaluteToService NFL Bootcamp, was a partnership between the team and USAA. Organizers said it’s a way to salute local military, all while bringing them closer to a game they love.

“In the eight years I’ve been doing this… I’ve never heard a complaint,” said Joel Vargas, Senior Affairs Representative for USAA. “On the way back, everybody is boasting about the great time they had.”

For an hour and a half, service members from all branches of the military sweated through obstacles similar to those of NFL combines. Participants sprinted a 40 meter dash, weaved through a three-cone shuttle, and tested out their arm in the QB challenge.

“We all push each other to do well,” said Leilani Plaza, a member of the Marines. “It’s very competitive for sure.”

Oscar Stautzenberger added, “I’m on an army base, so we don’t really get to go off. Honestly, I’m here to have fun.”

“Honestly it’s a privilege to be here,” he said. “Not many people get to go on an NFL field.”