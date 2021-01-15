SEAL pleads guilty in Norfolk to role in hazing death of Green Beret

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy SEAL has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.

Chief Petty Officer Tony DeDolph pleaded guilty Thursday in a military courtroom in Norfolk.

The Green Beret who died was Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

DeDolph offered a detailed account of the night in 2017 when he and other services members tried to prank Melgar over perceived slights.

DeDolph said he placed Melgar in a chokehold to make him temporarily lose consciousness. But he said Melgar never woke up.

DeDolph faces a maximum of 22 1/2 years in prison.

Three other American servicemembers were also charged.

