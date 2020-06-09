US Army weighs changing Confederate names of some bases

(WRIC) — Some US military bases could soon be changing their names.
The US Army says it is open to considering “the removal of Confederate names” from bases. This act could see Army bases including “Fort Lee and AP Hill” in Virginia be soon be renamed.
Just last week, the US Marine Corps announced the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag from bases.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- US Navy to ban Confederate flag from all bases, ships, aircraft, and subs
- Petitions circulate for KKK to be declared terrorist organization
- NFL says no training camps away from home, leaving Richmond without Redskins in 2020
- ‘Defund the Police’: What does it really mean?
- Trooper resigns after text about coughing to spread COVID-19