US Army weighs changing Confederate names of some bases

by: WRIC Newsroom

(WRIC) — Some US military bases could soon be changing their names.

The US Army says it is open to considering “the removal of Confederate names” from bases. This act could see Army bases including “Fort Lee and AP Hill” in Virginia be soon be renamed.

Just last week, the US Marine Corps announced the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag from bases.

