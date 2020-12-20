USO opens booth to feed thousands of troops at RIC ahead of the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Before the pandemic, military members traveling through the Richmond International Airport could stop in at the United Service Organizations lounge any time of day. When COVID-19 started spreading across the country in March, the lounge had to be closed.

The USO decided to make an exception for the thousands of troops using the airport ahead of the winter holidays.

To treat the troops traveling for the holiday season they opened up a booth with food for four days. The booth opened Friday and will close again Monday. During their Feed the Troops event they plan to give food to anywhere between 6,000 and 10,000 soldiers.

Since the lounge has been closed, there have been mobile carts in the airport for traveling soldiers to visit instead.





