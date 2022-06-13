RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia National Guard has increased its State Tuition Assistance (STA) from $7,000 to $20,000.

STA is a financial benefit for educational programs at accredited, nonprofit private and public institutions in support of a National Guard service member’s personal and professional development.

To qualify for the assistance, you must:

  • Be an active member in the Virginia National Guard
  • Graduate of initial military entry training
  • ROTC cadets must complete basic training or equivalent Leader Development and Assessment Course (LDAC)
  • Remaining service or contractual obligation of no less than two years to the Virginia National Guard following completion of the last STA-funded academic semester
  • Must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 and maintain institutional academic standards

Below are programs that qualify for the assistance:

  • Undergraduate Degrees
  • Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs
  • Certificate Programs
  • Vocational Skill
  • Professional Licensure Programs

For more information, contact the STA office at 434-298-6155 or visit the STA website.