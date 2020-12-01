Virginia War Memorial to observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial announced Tuesday that it will commemorate Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with a special livestream program and documentary screening.

The movie, Virginians at War, is a historical documentary about Virginians who witnessed the surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Before the film, Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle and Education Director Jim Triesler will speak to the historical context of the events that took place.

This event will be livestreamed on social media and is free to view, however, pre-registration is encouraged.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, there will be no live Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Day ceremony held at the memorial this year.

The livestream will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. You can find more information about the event and register online here.

