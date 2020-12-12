Minor airlifted to local hospital following train-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders in Suffolk responded to a reported train-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

Officials first got the call for the crash around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk.

Officials say a teenage boy has been airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries following the crash. A man was also rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

There are no reported impacts on additional railroad crossings in Suffolk as a result of the crash.

According to a release sent Saturday morning, officials are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue



On Tuesday, the Suffolk Police Department posted a minute-long PSA to their Facebook page reminding drivers of the basics about driving over rail grade crossings.

City of Suffolk officials are going to be pushing out more messages about railroad crossing safety after a recent increase in train vehicle collisions.