GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A body pulled from the Meherrin River has been identified as a 21-year-old Emporia man who went missing in July.

Jamier Leonard was last seen July 25 at 212-B Meherrin Lane in Emporia.

A body was recently pulled from the Meherrin River. The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the body had been identified as Leonard.

Our sympathies go out to the Leonard family as we have been notified that Jamier Leonard was identified as being the… Posted by Greensville County Sheriff's Office – Virginia on Friday, August 16, 2019