Missing toddler’s body likely found in Montana

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of two-year-old Aiden Salcido has likely been found in Montana, Medford Police said on Sunday.

His parents Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide last week.

“Positive identification has not been made, however the decedent was located in the same area that Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were seen by several witnesses days earlier,” Medford Police said on Facebook.

The couple was reported missing July 11 after Janiak failed to appear to begin serving a jail sentence for burglary.

The boy’s cause of death has not been determined.