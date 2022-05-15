LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Sterling woman who was reported missing on Saturday was found dead by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office near the area where she went missing.

According to police, 33-year-old Kelly Muscara was last seen on Saturday, May 14, in the area of the 45100 block of Kincora Drive in Sterling, Virginia.

She was declared missing by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office later that same day. Police said there were concerns for her well-being due to physical and/or health concerns.



(Courtesy of Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday morning, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reported that they had found Muscara, deceased, in the area of Kincora Drive.



Loudoun County Detectives have reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kelley Muscara in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.