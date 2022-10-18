PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth officially has a street named after one of the most famous Virginia-born singers out there.

Many local and state leaders were in attendance at the dedication for the Missy Elliott Boulevard Monday. Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted in August to rename the current McLean Street to “Missy Elliot Boulevard.”

Fellow Virginia music icons Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland attended the event at Manor High School on Monday, Oct. 17.

Manor High School’s football stadium capacity max’s out at 3,600 people. A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Public School told 10 On Your Side they reached that number quickly and others were turned away at the gate.

Aside from celebrity appearances, political officials were also in attendance making key proclamations and providing honors. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott presented the proclamations to honor Elliott and her accomplishments, and Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover presented her with a key to the city.

Gov. Youngkin declared Oct. 17 as Missy Elliott Day.

“As a native Virginian, she has inspired young women in the Commonwealth and beyond to pursue careers in the arts and music,” Youngkin said, describing Elliott. “She is the American dream!”