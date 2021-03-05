Monacan Chiefs cage L.C. Bird Skyhawks, take the win 34-20

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The L.C. Bird Skyhawks visited the Monacan Chiefs on Friday night — and the home team started out rampant going up 20-0 with 5 minutes left in the first half.

L.C. Bird picked up a fifteen yard touchdown by Quarterback Xavier Gordon just before half.

But Monacan responded right away with the clock in the last minute of the first half with a beautiful throw by Monacan’s senior QB Tyler Hensley straight into the hands of Kyjuan Pettus.

The Chiefs went into halftime with a 27-6 lead over the Skyhawks.

That game ended 34-20 to Monacan.