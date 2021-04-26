Citizens gather at Monday night protest against proposed Scott’s Addition casino location

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crowd gathered along Arthur Ashe Boulevard Monday evening to protest the proposed location of the Cordish Company’s Live! Casino and Resort.

In a Facebook post, protest organizers said the casino’s planned location would cause traffic issues and take away business from local establishments. Cordish said this site was chosen for its proximity to I-64 and I-95 and its ability to connect Richmond.

There were around 50 people protesting the casino proposal just before 5:30 p.m.

(Photo: 8News Reporter Ben Dennis)

(Photo: 8News Reporter Ben Dennis)

(Photo: 8News Reporter Ben Dennis)

(Photo: 8News Photographer Samuel Hooper)

Protesters against a casino planned near Bow Tie Cinema in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

Protesters against the construction of a casino in Scott’s Addition near Bow Tie Cinema in Richmond gathered with signs on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

Vehicles drive by protesters gathered with signs on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond Monday. Protesters are against the construction of a casino in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

Cars traveling Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond on Monday drove by protesters gathered on the corner, voicing their support against a casino planned for the Scott’s Addition neighborhood. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

Last week, Bally’s casino proposal was taken off the table, leaving proposals from Cordish and Urban One.

Residents will likely be given the chance to vote to approve or reject the casinos during the November 2021 election.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.