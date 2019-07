HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands in the East End of Henrico are without power Wednesday morning.

According to Dominion Energy, the power will be restored to the 8,431 customers at anytime between 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At this time it appears that the outage is a result of a ‘circuit out.’

Stay with 8News for updates.