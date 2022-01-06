More than half of Louisa residents still without power

LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — Power is still out for over half of residents in Louisa County, over three days since a winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow on parts of the rural county.

According to a power outage tracker that aggregates data from the three companies serving the county, 64% of Louisa households are still experiencing outages – 13,464 of the county’s 21,045 households as of 9:44 a.m Thursday.

Most of the county is served by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), with the remaining residents served by Dominion Energy and the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative.

In a statement Wednesday night, REC said they found over 70 broken utility poles in their service area, and expect to encounter more as roads are cleared in remote areas.

This map shows remaining power outages concentrated around the region between Richmond and DC. (Source: PowerOutages.us)

Much of the repair work is being done by “mutual aid crews” – technicians from other electric cooperatives across the country sent to assist REC and CVEC clean up the winter mess.

“What we are calling our Mutual Aid Army has joined with REC’s team in the field to make repairs caused by the storm’s devastating damage,” said Casey Hollins, communications director for REC. “Crews and contractors from at least seven different states are arriving to ensure we restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Major outages also persist in neighboring counties such as Goochland, Spotsylvania, and Stafford. In total, more than 100,000 Virginians were still without power as of 10:01 a.m. Thursday.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Wednesday night in anticipation of further snow Thursday night. That order included a deployment of the Virginia National Guard to help clear downed trees.

Emergency resources have been made available in several counties for residents stuck without heat and power.

Emergency Resources

In Louisa County, the Resource Council will distribute meals to all residents on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 147 Resource Lane. Residents on dialysis who face transportation difficulties can contact JAUNT transportation at (434) 296-3184 to schedule a pickup time.

The county is also providing a warming shelter at the Holly Grove Fire Department, 143 Factory Mill Road, and an overnight shelter at Louisa County Middle School, 1009 Davis Highway.

A mobile charging stations has been set up at the Food lion at 501 E Main Street.

In Spotsylvania County, a warming center has been opened at 8720 Courthouse Road in a school facilities building. Residents are asked to where masks in the center.

In Stafford County, an overnight warming shelter has been opened at Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane.