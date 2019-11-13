Mother says 5-year-old was rushed to ER after school nurse gave her wrong medication

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Last Wednesday, Crystal Hines had to pick up her 5-year-old daughter, Aliyanna Ridley, from Creekside Elementary in Suffolk because she was sick.

“While she’s throwing up in my back seat, my phone is ringing,” explained Hines.

On the other end of the phone was a school official with an explanation of her kindergartner’s illness.

“I’m like, contact the doctor — why? And they’re like, ‘We gave her another child’s medication,’ and at that point I was like ‘Are you kidding me?'” said Hines.

Hines said little Aliyanna takes attention deficit disorder medication, but the school nurse gave her someone else’s.

“She was supposed to be taking Focalin and she’s been taking that since last year. This year as well, same time, and they gave her Adderall … apparently she’s either highly allergic or it was a high dose,” Hines said.

She said she immediately rushed her daughter to a local emergency room where doctors called in poison control. They put in an IV in her to give her fluids and medication to stop the vomiting.

“I did research [and] I talked to doctors. It could have suppressed her breathing; it could have changed her heart arrhythmia. There are so many things that could have happened,” Hines said.

After several hours at the hospital, Hines was able to take her daughter home.

She said school officials found out about the mistake after conducting an inventory of all the students’ medications.

8News sister station, 10 On Your Side reached out to Suffolk school division officials, who provided the following statement:

“We take the safety of each child in our care very seriously. If a situation occurs that could negatively affect the health and well-being of even one child in Suffolk Public Schools, we conduct a thorough investigation, assess any gaps and take steps to ensure the situation doesn’t happen again. While thousands of doses of medication are administered safely to students throughout the district on a monthly basis, we use every opportunity to evaluate our safety protocols. Even though we are not able to share the specifics of this situation, we have assessed our processes and are retraining staff who are responsible for giving student medications as needed to ensure our existing medication safety processes are followed.” – Suffolk Public Schools

Hines has a meeting set up with the school’s principal Wednesday to figure out how to move forward.

“I don’t trust the nurses at school to administer medicine anymore because what happens the next time? It could be worse: I couldn’t make it there or I couldn’t make it to the ER and I could be burying my child,” Hines said.

On top of retraining, Hines believes the school should have to pay the medical bills for her daughters pain and suffering.