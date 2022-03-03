RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that closures will take place over three days across multiple lanes of the Powhite Parkway bridge that goes over the James River.

According to RMTA, the closures are taking place so that the city can perform maintenance of utility pipelines along Forest Hill Avenue. The closures are as follows:

From Sunday, March 6 at 7 p.m. to Monday, March 7 at 6 a.m., three right lanes will be closed.

From Monday, March 7 at 9 p.m. to Tuesday, March 8 at 6 a.m., two left lanes will be closed.

From Tuesday, March 9 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, March 10 at 6 a.m., the far right lane and shoulder will be closed.

The Forest Hill Avenue exit, as well as the express and cash toll gates will remain open throughout this maintenance. Drivers are asked to pay attention to signage in the area, and to use caution when travelling through the work zone.