VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana partnered with the City of Virginia Beach, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and local first responders to conduct a simulated aircraft mishap.

According to a press release, this simulation was conducted on Thursday in preparation for the 2022 NAS Oceana Air Show and tested the installation’s ability to react to an event in a rapid, coordinated and effective matter.

During the exercise, first responders established a unified command post, conducted search and rescue efforts, treating, transporting, and tracking patients.

NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach, and Sentara participate in mass casualty exercise. (Photo Courtesy: Naval Air Station Oceana)

The annual NAS Oceana Air Show will take place on September 17 and 18 and will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, and a variety of military and civilian aviation performances.