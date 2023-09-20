RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Reedy Creek Bypass Trail — a 1,000-foot-long gravel path — has opened, giving walkers, runners and bikers an improved path to Belle Isle.

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, the trail will span around the office parking lot and maintenance yard at Reedy Creek, located in the Forest Hill neighborhood.

The project, which cost $75,000, was funded by a grant from the Friends of James River Park — which supports conservation and recreation along the James River — as well as the City of Richmond.

Opening of Reedy Creek Bypass Trail (Photo: Tamara Jenkins)

The new section of the trail at Reedy Creek is part of a larger improvement to the park, according to the department.