CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nature lovers can ring in the winter solstice on Thursday, Dec. 21 with a ranger-led hike at Pocahontas State Park.

According to the National Park Service, “the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere happens annually on December 21 or 22. It marks the shortest day of the year with the least amount of sunlight.”

The solstice is caused by “the northern half of the Earth being titled as far away from the sun as it can be on its axis, allowing less light to reach the Northern Hemisphere,” according to the Service.

Guests can follow rangers as they hike along trails at the park — located at 10301 State Park Road in Chesterfield — between sunrise and sunset while they mark the solstice, spend time in nature and learn about solstice traditions.

Guests can choose to attend one of several of the following hikes during the day:

Hike #1: 7 to 9 a.m. Beaver Lake Trail (2.5 miles). Meet at the Visitor Center.

Hike #2: 12 to 2 p.m. Co-op Trail (2 miles). Meet at the Swift Creek Boat Launch.

Hike #3: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Big Poplar Trail (0.7 miles). Meet at the Visitor Center.

Hike #4: 4 to 5 p.m. Ground Pine Path (1 mile). Meet at the Visitor Center.

Attendees are asked to dress for the weather. Child carriers are recommended.

Organizers said that well-behaved pets on a 6-ft leash are welcome. All trails are hard-packed gravel/earth.

Anyone looking for more information can call 804-796-4472.