CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a way to celebrate the spooky season while learning about nature throughout October? Spooky Sundays — hosted at Pocahontas State Park — may be just the event series for you!

The park — located at 10301 State Park Rd. in Chesterfield — will host educational events about slithering reptiles, bats, spiders and more each Sunday in October, beginning on Oct. 1.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation listed the following event dates and their topics, which will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Oct.1 – Frightening Fungi

Oct. 8 – Spine-chilling Snakes

Oct. 15 – Ominous Osteology

Oct. 22 – Wicked Web Weavers

Oct. 29 – Bewitching Bats

Information can be read at each guest’s own pace, according to a spokesperson for the department. Crafts and hand outs will be available to take home.

Attendees must pay the standard entrance fee for the park when entering at the gate, although there is no extra cost to attend the event. Children are welcome to attend.

Anyone looking for more information on an event can call (804) 796-4472 or email Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov.