CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to learn about animals and get in the spooky spirit? This event at Pocahontas State Park may be just what you’re looking for!

‘Skull School‘ will be hosted at the park — located at 10301 State Park Rd. in Chesterfield — from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Attendees will learn how to identify animal skulls based on their characteristics. The program will include hands-on practice with several different animal species.

Organizers said the event will be open for all ages and no event fee is required. Guests will, however, be charged the standard entrance fee at the state park’s gate.

Anyone with questions about the event is asked to call 804-796-4255.