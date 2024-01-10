POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Want to learn more about the night sky? Astronomers from the Richmond Astronomical Society will host a series of stargazing events on certain Saturday nights throughout 2024.

The first “Saturday Under the Stars” event of the year will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, in the equestrian parking area.

Telescopes will be set up adjacent to the parking area, but guests may also bring their own telescopes or binoculars and receive help from experienced astronomers.

Organizers ask attendees to try to use minimal lighting and use flashlights with red or amber-colored light when entering or leaving the parking lot area to preserve the group’s night vision.

Anyone without a red flashlight will get a red filter for their light from astronomers.

Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to stay comfortable and warm while taking in the view of the night sky.

Not able to attend this event? The following are additional dates: