RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The James River Association — which promotes conservation and stewardship of the James River — is offering a chance to win a free rain barrel and installation kit to those who pledge to keep waterways clean.

In order for a chance to win, you must pledge to adopt three out of the five suggested river-friendly conservation practices that reduce stormwater runoff:

Scooping dog poop and disposing of it properly

Using native plants, rather than invasive plants

Reducing use of herbicides and pesticides

Reducing use of fertilizers

Conserving water

Entries will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 5 and winners will be notified the morning of Monday, Jan. 8.