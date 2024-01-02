RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The James River Association — which promotes conservation and stewardship of the James River — is offering a chance to win a free rain barrel and installation kit to those who pledge to keep waterways clean.
In order for a chance to win, you must pledge to adopt three out of the five suggested river-friendly conservation practices that reduce stormwater runoff:
- Scooping dog poop and disposing of it properly
- Using native plants, rather than invasive plants
- Reducing use of herbicides and pesticides
- Reducing use of fertilizers
- Conserving water
Entries will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 5 and winners will be notified the morning of Monday, Jan. 8.