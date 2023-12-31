CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Not into partying your way into the New Year? This guided New Year’s Eve night hike at Pocahontas State Park might be your new favorite nature-centered tradition.

The hike will be held from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve — Sunday, Dec. 31 — until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1.

Attendees will meet at the camp store within the park, located at 10301 State Park Rd. in Chesterfield County.

The hike is rated moderate to advance and spans 2.3 miles, traversing part of Lakeview Bike Trail, not commonly open to hikers.

The trail will be modestly lit by the moon, since cloudy skies are expected overnight.

Participants should ensure to bundle up, since temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the night.

Guests can register by emailing Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov.

The hike is not recommended to kids 10 and under. Pets are not permitted on the hike.