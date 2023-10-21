POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Take a nighttime stroll under the haunting glow of a full moon and learn about different owl calls at Powhatan State Park in late October.

The walk will be held at the park — located at 4616 Powhatan State Park Rd. — from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. Organizers said guests should meet at shelter 3 near canoe launch A.

Attendees will walk for up to one mile throughout the park and practice identifying unique calls of three different species of owls. Guests will stop frequently along the walk to listen for the owl calls.

Four owl species regularly nest in Virginia, including the eastern screech owl, barn owl, barred owl and great horned owl, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Short-eared and northern saw-whet owls, which are common winter residents, are also known to breed in the state.

The full moon’s glow will likely provide guests enough light, but flashlights or headlamps with a red light setting or red cellophane covering may be brought for extra light. Red light settings are necessary so as to prevent disrupting nocturnal animals.