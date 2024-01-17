POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Did you know that certain bird species are in Virginia only during the winter? Rangers at Powhatan State Park will host a birding walk offering participants the chance to observe some migrating species, as well as year-round residents.

In addition to the perk of seeing certain migrant birds, birding during winter also allows birds to be more visible in trees that have dropped their foliage for the season, giving bird watchers a better view of their plumage.

The walk will be hosted from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, along a moderate trail. A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation and Recreation said the walk will be up to one mile, depending on the abilities of the group, and will be led at an easy pace.

Organizers ask birders to bring binoculars, but anyone who may not have a pair can borrow one.

The trail can be muddy at times, so organizers advise participants to wear comfortable shoes that are okay to get dirty.

Looking for a Virginia winter birding guide to read as you walk along the trail? Check out this list of birds to look for throughout the season.