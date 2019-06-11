1  of  5
NC officials shed light on ‘zombie snake’ that pretends to be dead

by: WNCN

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina officials recently put the spotlight on a “harmless” but scary-sounding reptile known as the “Zombie Snake.”

The snake appears like many other snakes, but the North Carolina State Parks and Recreation says it is a “famous” snake for the state.

The group recently posted several photos of the snake, which is officially called the Eastern Hognose. The name comes from its upturned nose, which is used to help dig up toads for eating.

If bothered, the Eastern Hognose will first hiss and spread its neck like a cobra, according to the website Herps of NC.

But, here is where the “Zombie Snake” is different:

“If the antagonist continues, the hognose snake will feign death by opening its mouth, rolling over on its back, and writhing around,” the Herps of NC website says.

And, if it is bothered again: “it will immediately roll again onto its back” and appear dead.

The Hognose snake is also widely called the Puff Adler.

It is found throughout North Carolina, according to herpsofnc.org.

