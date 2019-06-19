1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

NC woman drowns in hot tub at Myrtle Beach hotel

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:
mrytle beach hotel_1560941418786.jpg.jpg

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) –- The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

Crews were called to a drowning at the Patricia Grand Hotel, located at 2710 North Ocean Blvd., around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the woman who died as Paula Egleston, 57, from the Greensboro, North Carolina area.

Egleston was found in the hot tub at the Patricia Grand hotel around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Willard said. She was pulled from the water, but was unable to be revived.

A witness told officers that she was walking on her balcony at a nearby hotel and noticed a woman was face-down in the hotel hot tub next door, according to a police report.

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events