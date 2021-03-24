Neighbors react to deadly shooting near their Colonial Heights home

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)— Neighbors are speaking out after a deadly shooting happened close to their homes.

Colonial Heights police responded to Clearfield Circle around 2 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 56-year-old Keith Tyler deceased.



Police arrested and charged 37-year-old Zechariah Grant with second-degree murder.

Police said there were four people inside the home including a woman who had an active order of protection against Tyler.

Ernest Hodge said he’s never encountered any problems since he’s lived in the neighborhood.

“This is the first time I seen something like this,” Hodge said.

For nearly a year, he and his family lived on Clearfield Circle and knew the woman inside the residence.

“I spoke to her about two days ago,” he said. “If she has some food leftover from the food pantry, she’ll bring some extra stuff over for me and the kids.” said Hodge.

He’s hoping for the best outcome for everyone involved as he continues to protect his family.

“I have a daughter and for me, it’s like knowing something like that could happen to her really doesn’t sit well with me,” he said. “Pray for the family, pray for the victim, pray for everybody.”

Grant is booked at the Riverside Regional Jail and will appear in court Monday.

