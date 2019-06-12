Nephew on Arthur Ashe Boulevard celebration: ‘It’s an opportunity to tell our own story’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — He was a champion on the tennis court but also a champion in his fight for Civil Rights — and next week the City of Richmond is set to host a multi-day celebration for one of its most famous, native sons.

The highlight of the celebration for ‘Arthur Ashe Boulevard’ includes the official dedication of a street named in his honor.

Ashe’s nephew told 8News this is much bigger than his uncle’s legacy. He said it’s a moment he’s been waiting on for a long time to help carry on his family’s name, and the trails his uncle blazed for a new generation.

“Even though it’s just a street renaming, it’s bigger than that,” David Harris said. “It shows the youth we have the opportunity to change and re-engineer our society.

“A great part of it is our opportunity to tell our own story historically. Tell it apart from just his accolades.”

The official dedication and street unveiling ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. There will be two days of events leading up to the official unveiling.

Arthur Ashe Boulevard Social Justice Forum, Thursday, June 20, 7-9 p.m., Virginia Museum of Fine Arts – Learn about social justice and find out how it was part of Arthur Ashe’s legacy.



