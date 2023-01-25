HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A trial is underway for a Henrico Police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of a Norfolk man on Interstate 64 in November 2021.

Timothy Grant Million, III., is accused of shooting and killing 53-year-old Tony Elliot Singleton. On Nov. 6, 2021, Million responded to a single-vehicle crash along I-64 and east of Interstate. According to police, he shot Singleton “during an encounter” at the scene, but no further details were released.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, new evidence was presented in court — including Million’s body cam footage from the night of the shooting. In the footage, Million can be seen telling Singleton to put his hands out of the window. In response, Singleton can be seen getting out of the car and walking towards Million, prompting the officer to shoot him seven times.

During the trial, prosecutors also showed pictures and drawings of the gunshot wounds Singleton received — two of which were considered fatal.

The Assistant Chief Medical Examiner also testified, saying Singleton had a high blood alcohol level and valium in his system. The medical examiner also said that Singleton didn’t appear to have any injuries on his body as a result of the car crash.

There was also evidence presented that indicated Singleton was found with a bladed weapon in his waistband.

The jury trial was initially supposed to take place in October 2022 but was postponed to January 2023. Million is currently still placed on paid leave.