New exhibit at The Valentine re-imagines suffrage battle through social media

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–#Ballotbattle: Richmond’s Social Struggle for Suffrage is a new spin on the Suffrage movement. On it’s 100th anniversary, the exhibit at The Valentine focuses on the battle for suffrage from 1909 to 1920 and uses modern social media platforms to profile five individuals in Richmond and their specific ideas about who should and who shouldn’t have the right to vote. These ideas, and the arguments they spawned, revealed a variety of racial and generational tensions.

Those who took part in the movement used newspapers, posters, flyers, and other things to generate support and educate others much like someone today might use social media to do the same thing. You can read more about the exhibit and check out The Valentine’s hours and admission fees by clicking here.