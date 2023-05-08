Construction is wrapping up on the new downtown transfer plaza. (Photo: GRTC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s new downtown transfer plaza is nearing completion and bus riders can expect to see some changes to the city’s major routes.

The new transfer station at 8th and Clay will handle up to 12 buses at a time with a planned opening day in mid-June.

The transfer plaza will serve 17 routes across 12 bays when the station opens. (Photo: GRTC)

Routes served by the transfer plaza include all 1 and 2, and 7 routes, as well as C3. The plaza will also serve 5, 12, 14, 50, 56, 78 and 87 routes.

To check whether your commute will be affected, you can use the GRTC trip planner or the Transit app to plan your bus ride in advance.