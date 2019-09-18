New hotel opens in Short Pump, hires four former foster kids

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new hotel in Short Pump is lending a helping hand to kids who have aged out of the foster care system.

The Drury Plaza Hotel held its grand opening Wednesday, at 11049 West Broad Street. Drury operates more than 150 hotels in 25 states. This is the first Drury hotel in Virginia.

The hotel hired four local people who had turned 18 and had to leave the foster system.

Janet Kelly, president of Virginia’s Kids Belong, said the four employees are hard-working and diligent.

“They’re going to show up and they’re going to give the best they can,” Kelly said.

The hotel originally opened up in early August and features more than 200 guest rooms.