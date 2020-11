ROCKVILLE, Va. (WRIC) -- Carrie Cheatham and her husband Andrew run Snail Mail, a small greeting card and ornament business out of their home in Rockville. While Carrie works full-time to create these small and touching mementos she says the cards are really just a "vehicle" for their social mission.

Carrie studied sociology at Randolph Macon College and interned with local nonprofit Reestablish Richmond where she became familiar with refugee and migrants living in the community. Carrie says that in 2017 she began feel extremely frustrated and felt that new legislation was targeting a specific group of people. After working with middle eastern refugees in the Richmond, she said the travel ban placed on certain countries "really struck a chord" with her.