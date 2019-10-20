New Kent Homecoming threat deemed not credible

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office has deemed a threat not credible against New Kent County High School.

The Sheriff’s Office posted online that there was talk about a possible weapon at the high school’s Homecoming Dance this evening. Deputies were already on scene for the dance and acted immediately.

Interviews were conducted and no weapon was found. 8News reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and was told the alleged threat was a “miscommunication between two students”. Now the school administration will investigate and take disciplinary action if necessary.

Parents received messages from their kids about the possible threat and some have started to pick them up from the dance.