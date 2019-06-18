New law makes it easier for military members to get commercial driver’s licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia General Assembly passed a new law that lets experienced military personnel get their commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

Senate Bill 1481 and House Bill 2551 allows the DMV to waive the CDL knowledge test for qualified military drivers, making it easier for military personnel to get a job upon leaving the military.

“Waiving the knowledge exam for qualifying former military members helps get them in the workforce quickly and is the right thing to do for those who have bravely served our country,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

To qualify for the waiver, applicants must meet the criteria for the skills test waiver and must have held, within the last year, a military driver’s license with an approved Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) Code.

The law goes into effect on July 1.

