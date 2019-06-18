1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

New law makes it easier for military members to get commercial driver’s licenses

by: MaryCatherine Neal

Posted: / Updated:
Trucker_shortage_prompts_reform_suggesti_2_20190612213339-873702558

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia General Assembly passed a new law that lets experienced military personnel get their commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

Senate Bill 1481 and House Bill 2551 allows the DMV to waive the CDL knowledge test for qualified military drivers, making it easier for military personnel to get a job upon leaving the military. 

“Waiving the knowledge exam for qualifying former military members helps get them in the workforce quickly and is the right thing to do for those who have bravely served our country,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. 

To qualify for the waiver, applicants must meet the criteria for the skills test waiver and must have held, within the last year, a military driver’s license with an approved Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) Code.

The law goes into effect on July 1. 

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Capitol Connection

More Capitol Connection

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington-DC

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events